MINSK Jan 7 Belarus is scrapping a duty paid by companies on the purchase of foreign currency from Jan. 8, according to a government order published on an official legal website on Wednesday.

The order made no reference to individuals, who currently have to pay a 10 percent duty on such purchases.

In December the central bank imposed a 30 percent duty on all purchases of foreign currency by companies and individuals because of a currency crisis in Russia, Belarus's main trading partner. The bank has since cut that duty twice. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)