KIEV Feb 9 The average rate of the Belarussian rouble could hit 22,179 to the dollar in 2016, compared with the forecast 18,600, if the price of oil stays around $30 a barrel, Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said on Tuesday.

Belarus, whose economy is closely linked to that of oil-rich trading partner Russia, planned its budget for this year based on an oil price of $50, but prices have fallen to around $30 due to a supply glut.

This lower level would decrease budget revenue by around 14 percent, Kobyakov said in a government meeting.

The Belarussian rouble, which has weakened around 15 percent since the start of 2016, currently stands at 21,959 against the dollar, according to central bank data. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)