(Corrects amount in headline and first paragraph to $700 million, not $750 million)

MINSK, March 5 Belarus plans to issue at least $700 million worth of domestic bonds denominated in foreign currency this year, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Thursday.

In 2014, Belarus placed $800 million worth of bonds on the local market. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning and Kevin Liffey)