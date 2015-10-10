MINSK Oct 11 Belarussians head to the polls on
Sunday to cast their vote in presidential elections all but
certain to re-elect authoritarian incumbent Alexander Lukashenko
for a fifth term.
Lukashenko's re-election five years ago led to mass protests
and the imprisonment of leading opposition figures, but support
for his 20-year-old regime has risen after he cast himself as
the guarantor of stability in the face of economic crisis and a
pro-Russian separatist conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
The West has long ostracised Lukashenko, who has described
himself as the "last dictator in Europe", over his human rights
record and his clampdown on political dissent, and has imposed
economic sanctions on some Belarussian officials and companies.
Nevertheless, his criticism of Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula last year, his hosting of Ukraine
peace talks and his pardoning of the six opposition leaders in
August suggest he is seeking to improve his image in the West,
observers say.
The European Union will lift its sanctions on Belarus,
including those on Lukashenko, for four months after Sunday's
vote, barring any last-minute crackdown, diplomatic sources said
on Friday.
A larger export market would be welcome to Belarus, whose
economy has been battered this year by a slump in the currency
of Russia, a key trading partner and source of remittances from
migrant workers.
Belarus's gross domestic product shrank by 3.5 percent in
January to August and the average monthly wage has fallen by
about a third in dollar terms since the start of the year to
$420.
None of the three candidates running against Lukashenko in
Sunday's poll represent a serious challenge to his rule and
opposition figures have called for a boycott of the election.
"Lukashenko and his system is a dead-end. There is no
choice, but there is the choice not to be a sheep," said
Anatoly Lebedko, a leading opposition figure at an
anti-government rally on Saturday that attracted a crowd in the
low hundreds.
