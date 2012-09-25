MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia on Tuesday praised
Belarus's parliamentary election which strengthened the grip of
authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and was dismissed
as a sham in the West, and accused international observers of
political bias.
Sunday's vote increased the isolation of Lukashenko, in
power since 1994, from Europe and the United States, which have
punished his lack of tolerance for dissent with sanctions.
"We are certain that Belarussian citizens were able to make
their conscious choice," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement
said.
Russian observers and monitors from a grouping of former
Soviet republics found the election "was conducted freely,
openly, in a calm atmosphere and with a high turnout," the
statement said.
It said monitors from the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who said the election was not free
and fair, had taken a "politicised approach".
Lukashenko's alienation from the West has drawn Belarus
deeper into the orbit of Moscow, which sees it as a buffer
between Russia and NATO and is seeking to strengthen economic
alliances among former Soviet republics.
"Russia will continue to actively develop bilateral
relations with the brotherly Republic of Belarus in the
interests of the two countries and their people," the Foreign
Ministry statement said.
OSCE monitors said many opposition figures had been blocked
from taking part in the poll. European Union officials said the
election "took place against the background of an overall
climate of repression and intimidation".