MOSCOW Nov 23 Belarus is holding a non-deal
road show to test investor interest towards a possible sovereign
Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.
He added meetings are now taking place in Singapore and Hong
Kong, without elaborating.
Belarus is looking at $500-600 million Eurobond issue, which
might be placed early next year to refinance debt falling due in
2013.
Belarus was forced to devalue its currency, the Belarussian
rouble, by 65 percent last year to deal with a large
current account deficit caused by public spending before the
presidential elections in 2010.
It had issued $1.8 billion in Eurobonds shortly before the
currency crisis, but has not tapped the market since early 2011.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)