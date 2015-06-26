MINSK, June 26 Belarus may postpone the planned sale of at least $1 billion of Eurobonds until the beginning of 2016, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Friday.

Amarin also said that Belarus expected a mission from the International Monetary Fund to visit Minsk in July for talks on a new programme and that a new loan would be at the level of the last loan which totalled $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)