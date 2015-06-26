UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus sees recovery after two-year profit slide
* Dreyfus sees restructuring helping results in 2017 (Adds detail, bullet points)
MINSK, June 26 Belarus may postpone the planned sale of at least $1 billion of Eurobonds until the beginning of 2016, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on Friday.
Amarin also said that Belarus expected a mission from the International Monetary Fund to visit Minsk in July for talks on a new programme and that a new loan would be at the level of the last loan which totalled $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Dreyfus sees restructuring helping results in 2017 (Adds detail, bullet points)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Volatile recovery rates make obligor concentration harder to identify in securitisations of Italian non-performing loans than in deals backed by performing loans, Fitch Ratings says. Expected recoveries are a better indicator of concentration than some other measures, such as gross book value (GBV), which could understate the potential cash flow volatility in an NPL deal. Italian banks held about EUR200 billion