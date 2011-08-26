MINSK Aug 26 The central bank of Belarus, which is struggling to contain a balance of payments crisis, on Friday expanded a list of foreign currencies that exporters must convert into local roubles, saying exporters were dodging currency rules.

Belarus had to devalue its rouble by 36 percent in May in an effort to plug a hole in its budget and stem a balance of payments crisis triggered by excessive government spending.

Analysts say companies are unwilling to sell foreign currency at the official exchange rate because it is much higher than the market rate.

The central bank dominates the official foreign exchange market where all exporters must convert 30 percent of their revenues denominated in certain foreign currencies into Belarus roubles. That requirement was introduced in 2006 to help the central bank replenish its foreign exchange reserves and ensure it had enough foreign currency to sell to key importers.

Until now, 12 foreign currencies were subject to the mandatory conversion requirement, including the U.S. dollar , the euro , the British pound , the yen , the Australian dollar , the Russian rouble and a number of Western European currencies.

On Friday, the central bank said it had added 10 more currencies to the list, including the Chinese yuan , the Turkish lira , the Kazakh tenge and a number of Eastern European currencies.

The bank, in a statement, said that in order to avoid mandatory foreign currency sales, Belarussian companies had "significantly increased exports" settled in currencies that were not on the original list.

On the black market in Belarus, individual sellers offer cash dollars at around 8,500 roubles per dollar, whereas the official exchange rate is 5,053 roubles per dollar.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that Minsk would adjust its foreign exchange policy to reinforce confidence in the Belarussian rouble and avoid a further devaluation, but gave no details of the plan. (Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)