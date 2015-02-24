MINSK Feb 24 The Belarussian central bank said on Tuesday it had reduced the share of foreign-currency revenues that Belarussian companies are obliged to sell to 40 percent from 50 percent.

Obligatory foreign-currency sales were introduced as a means of supporting the Belarussian rouble. The central bank said the measure had stabilised the currency market. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)