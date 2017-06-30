UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
MINSK, June 30 Belarus plans to reduce mandatory sales of foreign currency by companies to 10 percent from 20 percent, effective from Oct. 1, Belarus's Deputy Central Bank Governor Sergei Kalechits told Reuters on Friday.
The central bank earlier said it planned to scrap mandatory sales of hard currency by exporters altogether in 2018, but gave no time frame for reducing these sales step by step.
Last autumn the central bank reduced the share of mandatory foreign currency sales by 10 percentage points to 20 percent.
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.