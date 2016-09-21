MINSK, Sept 21 The International Monetary Fund
advised Belarus on Wednesday to reduce energy subsidies and
financial support for industry and clean up its banking sector
which it warned was under threat from a sharp rise in the number
of non-performing loans.
"Directors noted the authorities' interest in a
Fund-supported programme and underscored the importance of
strong commitment at the highest level to consistent
macroeconomic policies and deep, market-oriented reforms," the
IMF mission said in a statement.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Alison Williams)