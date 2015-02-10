BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Blackberry reports Q4 fiscal 2017 results above analyst consensus revenue and EPS estimates
MINSK Feb 10 Inflation in Belarus accelerated to 2.4 percent in January from 0.6 percent in December, month-on-month, the country's Statistics Service said on Tuesday, quoting preliminary data.
In year-on-year terms, inflation in January reached 17.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Friday that it was "seriously concerned" by the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister at a time when South Africa’s sovereign credit rating is at risk and investor confidence in the economy is at a very low ebb, it said in a statement.