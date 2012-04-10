MINSK, April 10 Belarus inflation was stable at just 1.5 percent month-on-month in March, down from levels above 100 percent last year as the eastern European country recovers from a currency crisis.

The state statistics service data released late on Monday showed prices rose 5.0 percent in the January-March period, down from 6.1 percent growth seen in the same period last year.

The rouble lost two-thirds of its value against the dollar last year and inflation climbed above 100 percent, forcing the central bank to hike interest rates to 45 percent to get a grip on prices.

In February, the central bank started to cut its refinancing rate in a move to gradually ease its lending policy, indicating that it believed the worst of the crisis was over. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Patrick Graham)