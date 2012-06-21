KIEV, June 21 The Belarus correspondent of a
Polish newspaper was detained by police on Thursday less than a
year after serving jail time for slandering Belarusian President
Alexander Lukashenko, the Union of Poles of Belarus said.
Andrzej Poczobut, who works for Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza
and is a prominent Polish-Belarusian minority activist, spent
three months in jail last year before getting a three-year
sentence which was suspended.
"(Police) have detained him, searched his apartment and said
a criminal case had been launched against him for offences
similar to the previous ones," said Anzelika Orechwo, head of
the Union of Poles of Belarus.
Police in Grodno, Poczobut's home town where he was being
held, could not be reached for comment.
Poczobut was tried for insulting Lukashenko in articles
published in Gazeta Wyborcza and on Belarusian websites.
The European Union has introduced sanctions such as travel
bans and asset freezes against Lukashenko and some of his
officials after a crack-down on public protests against the
president's re-election in December 2010.
In power since 1994, Lukashenko tolerates little dissent and
routinely locks up political opponents.
However, in a move seen by analysts as an attempt to mend
ties with Europe, in April Lukashenko released from prison
opposition leader Andrei Sannikov, his main competitor in the
last election.
The former Soviet republic will hold a parliamentary
election in September, although the opposition, long kept out of
the legislature, has little hope of winning any seats.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)