MINSK, June 30 Belarus officials conditionally
released a Polish newspaper correspondent from jail on Saturday
in a move seen as easing tensions before a likely meeting
between Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and his
Polish counterpart at the Euro 2012 soccer final.
Andrzej Poczobut, a Belarussian citizen who works for Polish
daily Gazeta Wyborcza and is a prominent activist for the rights
of the Polish minority in Belarus, was arrested a week ago in
his hometown of Grodno.
At the time, police told him he was being arrested for
offences similar to ones for which he spent three months in jail
last year before he was given a three-year suspended sentence.
Poczobut was originally convicted of insulting Lukashenko in
articles published in Gazeta Wyborcza and on Belarussian
websites.
"Today they came into my cell, told me to get my things
together and then a prison official read out an official
declaration that the custodial measure was being changed,"
Poczobut told Reuters by telephone from Grodno.
The terms of his provisional release meant he was not
allowed to leave the country, he said.
"They indicated to me that I could be back in jail quickly
and easily. But I do not consider that I am guilty of anything
and everything that has happened will not make me change my
behaviour," he said.
In power since 1994, Lukashenko tolerates little dissent and
has not hesitated to lock up political opponents.
Poczobut's case has led to protests from European Union
member Poland.
Analysts said the journalist's release was clearly linked to
Lukahsenko's visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Sunday for
the European championship soccer final between Italy and Spain.
Ukraine is co-host with Poland of the tournament and
Lukashenko seems certain to meet Polish President Bronislaw
Komorowski in Kiev.
"Lukashenko wants to fly to the football in Kiev where the
Polish president will also be. He had to ease at least a little
bit of the tension," said Belarussian independent political
analyst Alexander Klaskovsky.
The European Union has introduced sanctions such as travel
bans and asset freezes against Lukashenko and some of his
officials after a crack-down on public protests against the
president's re-election in December 2010.
The former Soviet republic will hold a parliamentary
election in September, although the opposition, long kept out of
the legislature, has little hope of winning any seats.
