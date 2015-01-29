Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
MINSK Jan 29 Belarus's finance ministry said on Thursday that the country had sufficient resources to fulfill its debt obligations in 2015 and that it was not considering restructuring its debt.
The statement was issued shortly after President Alexander Lukashenko said at an annual press conference that Belarus would hold talks on restructuring $4 billion of debt falling due this year if it became difficult to repay.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.