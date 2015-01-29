MINSK Jan 29 Belarus's finance ministry said on Thursday that the country had sufficient resources to fulfill its debt obligations in 2015 and that it was not considering restructuring its debt.

The statement was issued shortly after President Alexander Lukashenko said at an annual press conference that Belarus would hold talks on restructuring $4 billion of debt falling due this year if it became difficult to repay.

