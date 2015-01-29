MINSK Jan 29 President Alexander Lukashenko
said on Thursday Belarus would find a way out of its financial
problems, exacerbated by economic turmoil in Russia, but ruled
out "shock therapy".
"We will pull out of this difficult situation into which our
economy has fallen," Lukashenko was quoted as telling a news
conference by Belta news agency.
But he excluded any profound Western-style reforms as a way
of reviving the largely state-run economy in his ex-Soviet
country of 9.5 million.
"The way of shock therapy for Belarus is unacceptable,"
Belta quoted him as saying.
"You (the Belarussian people) would not survive it. If I
proposed to you the most effective American model, tomorrow the
streets would be full of fighting people, various members of the
Fifth column."
"They would come from all sides to teach us a lesson, to
start 'Maidans'," he said, referring to the street protests last
year in Kiev which led to the overthrow of Ukraine's
Moscow-backed president.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)