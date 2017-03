MINSK Jan 29 Belarus does not exclude pulling out of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union if agreements in it are not kept, President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Thursday by Belta news agency.

The Belarussian news agency quoted Lukashenko as telling a news conference that there should be no "trade wars" within the bloc, which Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to match the economic might of China and the European Union.

