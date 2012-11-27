MINSK Nov 27 Belarus will not lower the price
for the state's stake in a mobile phone joint venture with
Russian group MTS, President Alexander Lukashenko told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Belarus last year set a $1 billion price for its 51 percent
stake in the firm - the country's biggest mobile operator with 5
million active users - but failed to attract any bidders.
"MTS is a very profitable company. We are in no hurry to
sell it," Lukashenko said in an interview. "Today the
controlling stake is worth more than $1 billion. If you don't
want to buy for $1 billion, we shall wait."
Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS, which owns the other
49 percent, had earlier expressed interest in buying out the
Belarussian state, but considered the price too high.
Belarus plans another attempt at the sale at the end of this
year or beginning of 2013.