MINSK Dec 21 Belarus is again delaying the sale of its stake in a domestic joint venture with Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS, the Belarus state property committee said on Wednesday.

The auctioning of the stake is part of Belarus' plans to sell state property in order to reduce a current account deficit that has significantly depleted central bank reserves.

Minsk initially tried to sell its stake to MTS for $1 billion, but the Russian group said the price was overrated, and the state property committee scheduled an auction for Dec. 1, later postponing it to Dec. 23.

"There will be no auction," Georgiy Kuznetsov, the head of the committee, told reporters.

"A new auction will be announced ... We wait for new bidders," he said, adding that the valuation of the stake was unchanged at $1 billion.

Kuznetsov said none of the three bids that had been submitted for the Dec. 23 auction suited Belarus' government, in part because the price that some of the contenders had offered was too low.

The joint venture is the ex-Soviet republic's biggest mobile network operator, with around 5 million subscribers out of a population of 10 million. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovskiy; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)