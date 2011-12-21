BRIEF-CEB says "go-shop" period under merger agreement expires
* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement
MINSK Dec 21 Belarus will not proceed with a planned sale of the government's stake in a domestic joint venture with Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS on Dec. 23, the head of Belarus state property committee said on Wednesday.
"There will be no auction," Georgiy Kuznetsov told reporters, without disclosing a new date for the sale.
The auctioning of the MTS stake was part of Belarus' plans to sell state property in order to reduce a current account deficit that has significantly depleted central bank reserves. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovskiy; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.