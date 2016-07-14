MINSK, July 14 Belarusian Potash Company said on Thursday it had signed a deal with a consortium of Chinese firms to sell potash at $219 per tonne for 2016.

It added that actual volumes for Sinochem, CNAMPGC, CNOOC would be decided later. In June, Belarus agreed to sell 700,000 tonnes of potash to Indian Potash Limited at $227 per tonne, the lowest price in a decade.

