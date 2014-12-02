KIEV Dec 2 Belarus will keep a zero duty on
potash exports in 2015, Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said on
Tuesday, as the country seeks to boost sales of the fertiliser
ingredient.
"Export duties for potash were cancelled this year. They
will not be introduced next year," Amarin told journalists.
Belarus first cut export tariffs to zero in September 2013
after the breakup of a trading alliance with Russia's Uralkali
ended a partnership which controlled two-fifths of the
$20 billion global potash market.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky,; Writing by Alessandra
