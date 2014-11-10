MINSK Nov 10 Belarus has no plans to devalue the Belarussian rouble or change its main rate to follow Russia, central bank head Nadezhda Yermakova said on Monday.

"We do not intend to change (the rate) after Russia. There is no such need," she told reporters. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)