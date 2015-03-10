MINSK, March 10 The United States has removed sanctions against Belorusneft, a state-owned Belarussian energy company, imposed in 2011 for its involvement in the Iranian petroleum sector, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.

The sanctions have been lifted amid a thaw between the West and Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, once branded "Europe's last dictator".

Lukashenko has won some acclaim for hosting international talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Secretary of State has decided to terminate sanctions imposed ... on Republican Unitary Enterprise Production Association Belarusneft (a.k.a. Belarusneft, a.k.a. Belorusneft) on the basis that the company is no longer engaging in sanctionable activity," the U.S. government said.

The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Belorusneft after it entered into a $500 million contract with NaftIran Intertrade company in 2007 for the development of Iran's Jofeir oilfield.

The Iran Sanctions Act requires sanctions be imposed on firms that make certain investments over $20 million in Iran.

The sanctions barred Belorusneft from receiving aid from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, from obtaining U.S. government export licences, from getting private U.S. bank loans of more than $10 million in any 12-month period and from winning U.S. government contracts. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)