MINSK, March 10 The United States has removed
sanctions against Belorusneft, a state-owned Belarussian energy
company, imposed in 2011 for its involvement in the Iranian
petroleum sector, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.
The sanctions have been lifted amid a thaw between the West
and Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, once branded
"Europe's last dictator".
Lukashenko has won some acclaim for hosting international
talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
"The Secretary of State has decided to terminate sanctions
imposed ... on Republican Unitary Enterprise Production
Association Belarusneft (a.k.a. Belarusneft, a.k.a. Belorusneft)
on the basis that the company is no longer engaging in
sanctionable activity," the U.S. government said.
The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on Belorusneft
after it entered into a $500 million contract with NaftIran
Intertrade company in 2007 for the development of Iran's Jofeir
oilfield.
The Iran Sanctions Act requires sanctions be imposed on
firms that make certain investments over $20 million in Iran.
The sanctions barred Belorusneft from receiving aid from the
U.S. Export-Import Bank, from obtaining U.S. government export
licences, from getting private U.S. bank loans of more than $10
million in any 12-month period and from winning U.S. government
contracts.
