MINSK, Sept 21 Belarus is ready to offer a 51 percent stake in its Naftan refinery as collateral for a $1 billion loan from Russia's No.1 lender Sberbank , Belarussian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Wednesday.

Last month, the crisis-hit ex-Soviet republic refused to provide a stake in its main cash cow, potash miner Belaruskali as collateral for a $2 billion loan from Sberbank.

"(We) did not want to pledge the shares of one of our most successful companies," Rumas told a press conference.

Naftan, one of Belarus' two oil refineries, produces both fuels and chemical products such as plastics.

Belarus, hit by economic hardship after last year's presidential elections, is seeking external loans to fund its current account deficit, seen at 14.7 percent of GDP this year.

It had to devalue its rouble by 36 percent in May and the currency fell even further this month with the introduction of a free-trade session .

A Russian-led regional fund has promised to lend Belarus $3 billion over the next three years but Moscow has already warned Minsk it was lagging behind on agreed reforms which include large-scale privatisation. (Reporting By Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)