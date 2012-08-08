* Move worsens diplomatic rift with European Union
* Air drop of toy bears was embarrassment for Belarus leader
(Adds background, comment by Bildt)
MINSK Aug 8 Belarus said on Wednesday it was
withdrawing its remaining embassy staff from Sweden over a
pro-democracy stunt involving an air drop of teddy bears on its
territory and gave Sweden until the end of the month to pull its
diplomats out of Minsk.
Though a foreign ministry statement said Belarus was not
severing relations with the Nordic country, the move marked an
escalation in the dispute and looked certain to worsen the
already strained ties with the European Union.
Belarus expelled Sweden's ambassador on Aug. 3 following the
July 4 escapade in which about 800 toy bears bearing
pro-democracy messages were parachuted into the hardline former
Soviet republic from a light aircraft chartered by a Swedish
public relations firm.
The incident was a humiliation for President Alexander
Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and is on poor
terms with the West because of his harsh policies towards the
political opposition.
The Belarussian ambassador to Stockholm was also withdrawn.
The foreign ministry said Minsk was pulling out its
remaining embassy staff because Sweden had aggravated the
situation by expelling two more diplomats and had refused to
allow a new Belarussian ambassador to take up his post.
"In this connection, the Belarussian side has been forced to
take the decision to withdraw its embassy in Sweden and bring
back all its (embassy) staff to Belarus," the statement said.
"At the same time ... the Swedish side is asked to withdraw
its embassy from the Republic of Belarus before Aug. 30," it
said.
In Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said in a
Twitter comment: "Lukashenko is now throwing all Swedish
diplomats out of Belarus. His fear of human rights reaching new
heights."
It took Belarus more than three weeks to confirm the teddy
bear incident after it happened.
Lukashenko subsequently sacked his air defence chief and
head of the border guards and reprimanded the state security
agency for lapses in vigilance. He told the incoming border
guards chief not to hesitate to use weapons to stop any future
air intrusions from abroad.
In a statement on Tuesday on its website www.kgb.by, the
Belarussian KGB state security service said two men, Anton
Suryapin and Sergei Basharimov, had been detained on suspicion
of complicity in the July 4 "illegal intrusion".
The Swedish plane dropped the toy bears near the town of
Ivenets and near the capital Minsk, each carrying a message
urging the Belarussian leadership to show greater respect for
human rights.
(Additional reporting by Mia Stanley in Stockholm; Writing By
Richard Balmforth; Editing by Roger Atwood)