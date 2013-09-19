* Uralkali chief held on Aug 26 after collapse of sales
cartel
* Lukashenko says does not want potash row to harm ties with
Russia
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Sept 19 Belarus said on Thursday it was
ready to repatriate the head of Russian potash producer Uralkali
, arrested last month to protests from Moscow, but
wanted a change of ownership in the firm that would restore
strong commercial links with Belarus.
President Alexander Lukashenko, taking a conciliatory tack
after weeks of tension following the July collapse of a
lucrative sales cartel, said he wanted to prevent the potash row
becoming a major stumbling block in his ties with Russia.
Vladislav Baumgertner, chief executive of the world's top
potash producer, was detained on Aug. 26 while visiting the
Belarussian capital, about a month after Uralkali pulled out of
the partnership, threatening a huge loss of revenue for Belarus
and infuriating Lukashenko.
Belarus has accused the 41-year-old Baumgertner of abuse of
power and has twice turned down appeals for him to be released
provisionally pending investigation.
With the affair placing fresh strain on the close, but often
tense, relations between the two ex-Soviet allies, speculation
has mounted that billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, Uralkali's main
shareholder, may sell his $3.7 billion stake in a shake-up in
its top management.
Some analysts have spoken of a possible re-marriage with
state-owned Belaruskali.
"If Russian investigators are interested in the extradition
of Russian citizen Baumgertner, arrested by us, I do not see any
particular obstacles," Lukashenko said on Thursday in comments
reported by the Belarussian news agency BelTA.
But he made clear he wanted Kerimov out and a sale of
Uralkali which which would restore renewed cooperation with
Belarus within the potash industry.
"Change the leadership, bring in people who are interested
in the production, above all, of potash fertiliser at Uralkali
and we will be ready to work with them," he declared.
POTASH ALLIANCE
The former alliance between the two companies controlled 40
percent of the world potash market.
Exports of the fertiliser ingredient account for 12 percent
of the ex-Soviet republic's state revenue. The pull-out by
Uralkali in July threatened to push potash prices down 25
percent - a real blow to Belarus's fragile economy.
Russia and its much smaller ex-Soviet ally have had many
ups-and-downs under Lukashenko who has ruled since 1994 with an
iron fist, often in eccentric style, to the dismay of Western
governments and the country's political opposition and dissident
community.
But though Belarus relies on Moscow for energy supplies and
financial help, the country remains important to the Kremlin as
a military and economic ally.
Lukashenko on Thursday said the potash row should not be
allowed to drive the two countries apart or spoil his relations
with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"This potash scandal must in no way become a stumbling block
in relations, not only between states but also between two
presidents," he said, an allusion to past rows over Russian
energy deliveries to Belarus.
"Do you know how difficult it was to restore these ties, we
can not afford for them to be spoiled again," Lukashenko was
quoted as saying.
His words clearly suggested that Baumgertner was seen as a
bargaining chip in negotiations with Russia over the lucrative
potash trade rather than as a genuine target for prosecution.
But he accused Uralkali's owners of distorted accounting and
manipulation of financial statements and said he was prepared to
share the findings of Belarus's investigations with the stock
exchanges in London and Moscow.
In a statement, Uralkali denied the accusations and said its
financial reporting had consistently been certified under
international standards.
"We therefore conclude that the statements by the Belarusian
authorities are inaccurate and part of an ongoing campaign of
disinformation designed to harm Uralkali's reputation and its
business," Paul Ostling, independent chairman of Uralkali's
audit committee, said in a statement.
Though Russia at first threatened to restrict oil exports to
Minsk and close the door to Belarussian pork imports, Putin
himself has taken a more neutral line saying an end to the
dispute had to be worked out.
Since then, Igor Sechin, head of Russian oil giant Rosneft
and a close ally of Putin, has said Russia is
committed to maintaining strong business ties with Belarus, a
lucrative market for Russian energy firms due to an export tax
waiver.