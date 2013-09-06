MINSK, Sept 6 A district court in Minsk decided
to leave the chief executive of Russian potash producer Uralkali
in detention on Friday, resisting pressure from Russia
to release him after his arrest last month after the break-up of
a local joint venture.
Vladislav Baumgertner, CEO of the world's top potash
producer, was detained on Aug. 26 while visiting Minsk at the
invitation of its prime minister.
His arrest escalated a trade feud sparked in late July when
Uralkali pulled out of Belarus Potash Co (BPC), its trading
joint venture with Belarus state potash producer Belaruskali.
"Our complaint was not satisfied by the court. We will
appeal the decision in the Minsk City Court," his lawyer Dmitry
Goryachko told reporters in Minsk.
Baumgertner faces two months in a pre-trial detention centre
and up to 10 years if found guilty of abusing power as chairman
of BPC's supervisory board.
Uralkali has estimated the collapse of what was the world's
largest potash alliance could push prices down 25 percent in the
second half of 2013.
That in turn could have a major impact on the economy of
Belarus, where the fertiliser accounts for 12 percent of state
revenue.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Devitt;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)