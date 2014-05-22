SOLIGORSK, Belarus May 22 Belarussian potash
monopoly Belaruskali said on Thursday there was no need for now
to recreate an alliance with its former Russian partner, the
world's biggest potash producer Uralkali.
"Today there's no need to create a common trader. If there
are conditions for a reunion, why not? There are no such
conditions right now," Valery Kirienko, Belaruskali's CEO, told
a news conference in the Belarussian city of Soligorsk.
Uralkali's decision to dismantle one of the world's two big
potash cartels pummelled shares of companies that produce potash
and heralded a price war for the key crop nutrient.
Belaruskali's CEO also said the company had agreed to ship
500,000 tonnes of potash to India in 2014 at $322 per tonne.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Andrey Kuzmin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)