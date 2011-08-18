* General director quoted as saying terms are not right

MOSCOW, Aug 18 Belarus potash miner Belaruskali will not take out a $2 billion loan from German lender Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Russia's Sberbank , Russian and Belarus news agencies cited its general director as saying.

Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said last week the two banks could deliver the loan if it was secured on export contracts and a 35 percent stake in the company.

"Under the conditions offered by the Russian party, I am sure that our government will not agree to accept the loan," Valery Kirienko told journalists in Soligorsk, Belarus.

He said that securing the loan via a 35 percent stake and export contracts would be unacceptable, adding a $300 million loan from Azerbaijan was provided on more reasonable terms.

"We are not in that bad a situation to accept it," he said.

Belaruskali is wholly owned by the government of Belarus, which is facing a financial crisis after last year's leadership elections precipitated an increase in spending.

The former Soviet state received a Russian-led bailout fund of $800 million in June and is still seeking additional billions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sberbank Deputy Chairman Andrei Donskih told Reuters the Russian state lender has not received an official rejection of the loan offer.

One condition of the Russia-backed loan was that Belarus raise $7.5 billion from state asset sales over three years, with Belaruskali the most obvious candidate.

The company appeared a likely target for Russian trading partner and fellow potash miner Uralkali , but key Uralkali shareholder Alexander Nesis has said the deal would be too complicated.

Both firms are among the top four global producers of potash, an important ingredient of fertiliser used in farming.

(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olzhas Auyezov, Writing by John Bowker, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and David Hulmes)