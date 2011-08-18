* General director quoted as saying terms are not right
* Says Belarus government would block the loan
* Objects to 35 percent stake being used as collateral
MOSCOW, Aug 18 Belarus potash miner Belaruskali
will not take out a $2 billion loan from German lender Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Russia's Sberbank , Russian and
Belarus news agencies cited its general director as saying.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said last week the two
banks could deliver the loan if it was secured on export
contracts and a 35 percent stake in the company.
"Under the conditions offered by the Russian party, I am
sure that our government will not agree to accept the loan,"
Valery Kirienko told journalists in Soligorsk, Belarus.
He said that securing the loan via a 35 percent stake and
export contracts would be unacceptable, adding a $300 million
loan from Azerbaijan was provided on more reasonable terms.
"We are not in that bad a situation to accept it," he said.
Belaruskali is wholly owned by the government of Belarus,
which is facing a financial crisis after last year's leadership
elections precipitated an increase in spending.
The former Soviet state received a Russian-led bailout fund
of $800 million in June and is still seeking additional billions
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Sberbank Deputy Chairman Andrei Donskih told Reuters the
Russian state lender has not received an official rejection of
the loan offer.
One condition of the Russia-backed loan was that Belarus
raise $7.5 billion from state asset sales over three years, with
Belaruskali the most obvious candidate.
The company appeared a likely target for Russian trading
partner and fellow potash miner Uralkali , but key
Uralkali shareholder Alexander Nesis has said the deal would be
too complicated.
Both firms are among the top four global producers of
potash, an important ingredient of fertiliser used in farming.
