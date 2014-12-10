Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 9 Belden Inc, a maker of networking and cable products, said it will buy Tripwire, a Portland-based cybersecurity firm, for $710 million.
Belden said the transaction will add 65 cents per share to adjusted income from continuing operations in 2015.
The deal , which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, will allow the companies to deliver cybersecurity solutions across industrial and broadcast markets, it said.
Belden and Tripwire, a Thoma Bravo LLC company, worked together previously in September to improve infrastructure cybersecurity in manufacturing organizations.
Shares of St. Louis-based Belden shares closed at $74.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.