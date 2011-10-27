* Q3 EPS from cont ops $0.65 vs est $0.58

* Q3 rev $519.7 mln vs est $507.8 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.50-$0.55 vs est $0.60

* Sees Q4 rev $490-$500 mln vs est $514 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Belden Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales of its cables and connectivity products, but forecast a weak fourth-quarter as customers cautious about the slowing global economy cut orders.

"Volatility in commodity prices and concerns regarding the economic state of most developed countries could translate into lower growth rates and reduced customer inventory levels," Chief Executive John Stroup said in a statement.

For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations was $31.2 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $20.6 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $519.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 58 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $507.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the St Louis, Missouri-based company closed at $30.37 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))