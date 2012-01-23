Jan 23 U.S. cable manufacturer Belden Inc said it plans to extend its C$280 million unsolicited bid for Canadian rival RuggedCom Inc to Feb. 9.

The extension will allow RuggedCom's shareholders to know the outcome of a Feb. 6 Ontario Securities Commission hearing before the offer closes. The regulator will consider Belden's request for an order against RuggedCom's shareholder rights plan.

Earlier this month, Belden had moved Canadian regulators to kill a shareholders rights plan adopted by RuggedCom in response to its C$22-per-share offer for the company.

Belden, which began its pursuit of Concord, Ontario-based RuggedCom in December 2011, contends that the rights plan constitutes an improper defensive tactic by the board of RuggedCom without the approval of its shareholders.

"We are confident that the Ontario Securities Commission will side with RuggedCom shareholders and allow them to make their own decisions about the merits of Belden's offer," Belden Chief Executive John Stroup said in a statement. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)