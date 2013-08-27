MOVES-Manuel Gonzalez Cid becomes chairman of BAWAG supervisory board
VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
Aug 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised Belding Area Schools, Michigan's outlook to negative from stable.
The outlook revision to negative reflects the "district's deteriorating financial positions as a result of chronic deficits, both historically and in the near future," S&P said.
The company also affirmed Belding's A-plus rating on the outstanding general obligation debt.
VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
(Adds details) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, March 8 Industrial output in Brazil rose on an annual basis in January for the first month in nearly three years, in a sign the economy could be finally stabilizing after two years of a severe recession. Production increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. That topped expectations for a 1.1 percent gain in a Reuters poll of economists. Industrial output had been falling
March 8 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited February's housing market data. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by January building permits and labor productivity data for the fourth quarter, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Housing starts for last month are forecast to dip only slightly to 200,000 from 207,