* In MARCH 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,504.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 10 Belgian state-owned bank Belfius posted a 2014 net result of 462 million euros ($496.6 million), an increase of 4 percent, the group said on Tuesday.
The group, which used to be the Belgian banking arm of stricken group Dexia and was nationalised in 2011, said its profit from commercial activities was 580 million euros.
However, it used 118 million euros to make provisions for its legacy portfolio of bonds and loan guarantees.
"A part of our commercial result was used to clean up our past," CEO Jos Clijsters told reporters. ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.