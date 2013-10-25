* Telenet big winner in Belgian mobile price war

* Belgacom sees mobile revenues from data, calls fall in Q3

* Q3 core profit 428 mln euros vs 426 mln expected (Adds details on mobile business)

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom , reported a 7.7 percent decline in third quarter core profits, as an improved performance of its fixed internet and digital TV business did not make up for falls in mobile phone revenues.

Revenues from mobile phone calls fell by a quarter in the group's consumer business, and declined by a sixth in its business unit. Income from mobile data also fell for both units, albeit at a slower rate than in the second quarter.

A mobile offer by Belgian cable group Telenet, which uses the Mobistar network, has shaken the Belgian market.

While Telenet said on Thursday its mobile revenues increased by 148 percent in the third quarter, Belgium's number two Mobistar saw a 12.6 percent fall in revenues and KPN said its underlying service revenues fell 7.1 percent in Belgium.

Belgacom, which made headlines when Belgian federal prosecutors said they were investigating whether a foreign state had hacked its systems, said that apart from more generous offers in the market, a regulatory cap on charges for using data abroad contributed to the muted showing of the business.

Revenues from its fixed broadband business rose 5.6 percent in the quarter, with its popular digital TV product posting a 10.2 percent increase.

Core profit in the third quarter fell 7.7 percent to 428 million euros ($590.79 million) just above the 426 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group repeated its 2013 guidance for a fall in revenues of between 1 and 2 percent and a decline in core profit of between 4 and 6 percent, saying it would pay an interim dividend of 0.50 euros in December.

($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)