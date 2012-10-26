Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Oct 26 Belgium's dominant telecoms operator Belgacom on Friday raised its 2012 outlook after its third-quarter results were better than expected.
The group now says its revenues will increase by 1 percent from 2011. It had previously expected a decline by that amount.
It also raised its guidance for core profit, which it now sees declining by 4-5 percent for the year, up from the previous forecast of a 5-6 percent fall.
Core profit for the third quarter fell by 2.7 percent to 460 million euros ($596.1 million), above the 449 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)