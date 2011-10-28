* Q3 core profit 472 mln euros vs 467 mln expected
* Ups 2011 core profit guidance, lowers revenue guidance
* Limits loss of television customers
(Adds share reaction, CEO comments)
BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Belgium's dominant telecoms
operator Belgacom posted a drop in profit in the third
quarter and expected lower revenue growth from television
services after losing rights to top soccer matches.
The former state monopoly, which faces regulatory pressures
over its call charges, said it expected core profit not to fall
as much as expected this year and revenue to decline by more
than forecast earlier.
Taken together, they implied a worse performance in the
fourth quarter than in the year to date.
Belgacom expects core profit (EBITDA) in 2011 to decline by
between 3 and 4 percent versus a previous "close to 4 percent".
Revenue would drop by 3 percent, compared with its previous
expectation of a decline between 1 and 2 percent.
Belgacom's core profit declined 1.6 percent in the first
nine months of 2011 and revenue fell 3.1 percent.
"According to their guidance, the fourth quarter is not
going to be that good," said analyst Marc Hesselink at RBS.
"They said ... this should not be extrapolated to 2012, but
I think some people are a bit worried how they will turn the
trend around."
Belgacom shares traded 3 percent lower at 1447 GMT on
Friday, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 telecom index
, which was 1.6 percent lower.
Belgium, which competes with Mobistar and KPN's
Base in the Belgian mobile market, said income from
mobile calls by corporate customers fell as they opted for
packages with free minutes in a competitive market.
Belgacom used to show top Belgian soccer league matches, a
major draw to its TV services, but lost those rights to cable
rivals Telenet and Voo in June.
The company said 8,100 of 70,000 former subscribers to its
soccer package had left since then and many of them had also
cancelled phone and broadband subscriptions.
The group added 52,000 new TV subscribers in the quarter but
overall revenue growth was diluted by Belgacom offering some
free soccer coverage.
Chief Executive Didier Bellens told a conference call that
he expected the number of soccer customers switching to its
rivals would remain limited in the coming quarters.
The group's third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 3.7
percent year-on-year to 472 million euros ($668 million), ahead
of the 467 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and David Holmes)