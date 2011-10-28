* Q3 core profit 472 mln euros vs 467 mln expected

* Ups 2011 core profit guidance, lowers revenue guidance

* Limits loss of television customers (Adds share reaction, CEO comments)

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Belgium's dominant telecoms operator Belgacom posted a drop in profit in the third quarter and expected lower revenue growth from television services after losing rights to top soccer matches.

The former state monopoly, which faces regulatory pressures over its call charges, said it expected core profit not to fall as much as expected this year and revenue to decline by more than forecast earlier.

Taken together, they implied a worse performance in the fourth quarter than in the year to date.

Belgacom expects core profit (EBITDA) in 2011 to decline by between 3 and 4 percent versus a previous "close to 4 percent". Revenue would drop by 3 percent, compared with its previous expectation of a decline between 1 and 2 percent.

Belgacom's core profit declined 1.6 percent in the first nine months of 2011 and revenue fell 3.1 percent.

"According to their guidance, the fourth quarter is not going to be that good," said analyst Marc Hesselink at RBS.

"They said ... this should not be extrapolated to 2012, but I think some people are a bit worried how they will turn the trend around."

Belgacom shares traded 3 percent lower at 1447 GMT on Friday, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 telecom index , which was 1.6 percent lower.

Belgium, which competes with Mobistar and KPN's Base in the Belgian mobile market, said income from mobile calls by corporate customers fell as they opted for packages with free minutes in a competitive market.

Belgacom used to show top Belgian soccer league matches, a major draw to its TV services, but lost those rights to cable rivals Telenet and Voo in June.

The company said 8,100 of 70,000 former subscribers to its soccer package had left since then and many of them had also cancelled phone and broadband subscriptions.

The group added 52,000 new TV subscribers in the quarter but overall revenue growth was diluted by Belgacom offering some free soccer coverage.

Chief Executive Didier Bellens told a conference call that he expected the number of soccer customers switching to its rivals would remain limited in the coming quarters.

The group's third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 3.7 percent year-on-year to 472 million euros ($668 million), ahead of the 467 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Holmes)