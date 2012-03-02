(Adds details, background)

* Q4 core profit 446 mln euros vs 459 mln expected

* Sees core profit decline of 5-6 pct in 2012 vs 3.7 pct in 2011

* See revenue decline of 1 pct in 2012 vs 3 pct drop in 2011

BRUSSELS, March 2 Belgium's dominant telecoms operator Belgacom forecast core profit would fall by more in 2012 than in 2011 as it earned less from telephone calls and embarked on a cost-savings drive.

The group said on Friday that it expected income from voice traffic, on which it makes higher margins, to fall in 2012 while applications such as mobile data and TV offered some support.

The former state monopoly, which competes with Mobistar and KPN's Base in the Belgian mobile market, also said that it would launch an efficiency programme from which it would reap the benefits in 2013 but would incur further costs in 2012.

For 2012, Belgacom said it expected revenues to be about 1 percent lower than in 2011, with core profit falling 5 to 6 percent. Revenues dropped by 3 percent and core profit by 3.7 percent in 2011, within Belgacom's updated guidance range.

In the final three months, core profit fell 9.9 percent year-on-year to 446 million euros ($594.60 million), below the 459 million expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

The group said it would pay a dividend of 1.68 euros per share on top of the interim payment of 0.50 cents, the same level as in 2010.

It said it was committed to paying as least that level for 2012 as well. ($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)