* Q4 core profit 446 mln euros vs 459 mln expected

* Sees core profit decline of 5-6 pct in 2012 vs 3.7 pct in 2011

* See revenue decline of 1 pct in 2012 vs 3 pct drop in 2011 (Adds CFO comments, share price reactions)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, March 2 Belgium's dominant telecoms operator Belgacom forecast core profit would fall by more in 2012 than in 2011 as it earned less from telephone calls and embarked on a cost-savings drive.

The group said on Friday that it expected income from voice traffic, on which it makes higher margins, to decline in 2012 while applications such as mobile data and television offered some support.

Telecom operators have seen their income on both mobile and fixed calls fall due to the impact of regulation, such as a cap on charges for using phones abroad, and a change in consumer behaviour.

Shares of the former state monopoly fell as much as 4.9 percent on Friday, and it was the worst performer for much of the day on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.

Belgacom, which competes with Mobistar and KPN's Base in the Belgian mobile market, also said it would launch an efficiency programme from which it would reap the benefits in 2013 but would incur further costs in 2012.

"At this point, we wouldn't want to give any guidance on what the gains could be but if we achieve some of our targets they could be substantial," Chief Financial Officer Ray Stewart told a news conference in Brussels.

For 2012, Belgacom said it expected revenues to be about 1 percent lower than in 2011, with core profit falling 5 to 6 percent. Revenues dropped by 3 percent and core profit by 3.7 percent in 2011, within Belgacom's updated guidance range.

In the final three months, core profit fell 9.9 percent year-on-year to 446 million euros ($594.60 million), below the 459 million expected in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Belgacom's bearish outlook reflects the downbeat sentiment across the European telecom's sector.

On Thursday, Vivendi, Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group, slashed its dividend while France's Bouygues warned on Tuesday of a 10 percent slide in its telecom sales this year.

The group said it would pay a dividend of 1.68 euros per share on top of the interim payment of 0.50 cents, the same level as in 2010.

It said it was committed to paying as least that level for 2012 as well.

($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Jodie Ginsberg)