* Q1 core profit 466 mln euros vs 456 mln expected

* Q1 revenue 1.588 bln euros vs 1.567 bln expected

* Q1 net profit 199 mln euros vs 179 mln expected

* Reiterates outlook, analysts say this is cautious

* Shares up 5 pct, top risers in Europe (Adds share performance, analyst comments)

BRUSSELS, May 4 Growth in mobile data traffic and television revenue helped Belgium's largest telecoms group Belgacom beat market expectations in the first quarter, prompting analysts to say its guidance for the year may be too cautious.

Its shares rose 5.1 percent in early trade on Friday, among the strongest performers on the FTSEurofirst 300 Index of leading European shares. By 1111 GMT, Belgacom was up 3.56 percent against a 0.2 percent fall in the index.

Belgacom reiterated its 2012 outlook for revenue of about 1 percent lower than last year, with core profit falling by between 5 and 6 percent.

By contrast, revenue in the first quarter marginally rose and the fall in core profit was capped at 3 percent.

Analyst Frank Claassen at Rabobank, who has a "hold" recommendation on the stock, said the group was being cautious.

Nico Melsens, analyst at KBC Securities, who has a "buy" recommendation, said the group should reach the top end of its guidance range.

Currently, brokers and banks on average expect a 5.4 percent decline in core profits for 2012, according to Starmine data.

Belgacom, which competes with Mobistar and KPN's Base in the Belgian mobile market, said mobile data revenue grew 11.5 percent in the first quarter from last year.

That more than compensated for a decline in traditional phone calls and text messages.

TV revenue increased by 8.6 percent as the group added 43,000 subscribers, taking its TV customer base to 1.25 million.

Overall group revenue increased 0.3 percent in the first quarter from last year.

Adjusted core profit for the quarter was 466 million euros ($612.9 million), 3.1 percent below last year but above the 456 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group's 2012 outlook is based on its expectations of lower revenues from traditional phone calls -- both mobile and fixed -- with mobile data growth, due to the increasing number of smartphones and tablets, lending some support.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton, Philip Blenkinsop and David Hulmes)