By Tarmo Virki
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 16 Former Belgian telecoms
monopoly Belgacom does not need to grow via mergers
and acquisitions and a deal with Dutch peer KPN remains
impractical, Belgacom Chief Executive Didier Bellens said on
Wednesday.
"We don't need M&A," Bellens said. "We have a lot to do
internally to improve our top line and core profit."
Belgacom and KPN were in merger talks 10 years ago, but went
their separate ways in August 2001, saying it had not been
possible to reach an agreement in a difficult market.
Reports and market rumours about a combination of the two
companies have cropped up repeatedly since then.
"A lot of bankers tell us there is one M&A deal which
appears to be natural: Belgacom and KPN," Bellens told the
Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecoms conference in
Barcelona.
Bellens said one of the issues that argued against a deal
was the different levels of debt the companies had. According to
Reuters data, Belgacom has a net debt to enterprise value ratio
of 0.15, while KPN's is more than three times that level at
0.48.
"Our shareholders have invested in a low-gearing company,"
Bellens said of Belgacom, of which the Belgian state owns more
than half.
Bellens also said that he was not interested in KPN's German
mobile unit, E-Plus.
(Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)