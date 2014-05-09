BRUSSELS May 9 Belgian telecoms operator Belgacom reported a 6.6 percent fall in first-quarter core profit, as revenues from its international carrier business fell by more than expected.

For the group as a whole, core profit fell to 412 million euros ($571.15 million), slightly below the 417 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The international carrier business, which gives wholesale access to telecom operators for routing international calls, lost business in Asia and regulatory caps on charges for routing calls in the EU hit revenues.

The group repeated its 2014 guidance for a 1 to 2 percent fall in revenues, excluding the carrier business, with core profit declining between 3 and 4 percent. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)