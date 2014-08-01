Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Aug 1 Belgian telecoms group Belgacom on Friday said its core profit would fall by less than initially forecast in 2014, after its second quarter results were much better than expected.
The group said its 2014 core profit would now fall by between 1 and 2 percent, versus a previous guidance of a fall between 3 and 4 percent.
Core profit rose 14.3 percent in the second quarter to 491 million euros ($657.20 million), well above the 437 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)