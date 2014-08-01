Aug 1 Belgacom Sa :

* Raising full-year 2014 outlook for group ebitda to "-1% to -2%" versus 2013

* Capex outlook for 2014 raised for acquired Belgian football broadcasting rights

* In q2 of 2014, Belgacom Group generated revenue of eur 1,568 million, i.e. -0.9% versus same period of 2013

* Q2 2014 group ebitda of eur 491 million, i.e. A year-on-year increase of eur 61 million or +14%

* Excluding special items for a total amount of eur 65 million, belgacom group second-quarter ebitda declined by -0.9% on a like-for-like basis