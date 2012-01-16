Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
BRUSSELS Jan 16 Belgium plans to issue a new 10-year syndicated bond in the "near future" subject to market conditions, its Finance Minister Steven Vanackere said in a statement on Monday.
It has mandated Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB as joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.