BRUSSELS Nov 19 Pilots at Brussels Airlines
suspended a strike on Tuesday after a second day of flight
disruption brought concessions from the Belgian carrier.
The pilots have contested the airline's decision to enforce
retirement at the age of 58, along with issues such as the
distribution of annual leave and pension contributions.
The airline, in which Germany's Lufthansa owns a
45 percent stake, cancelled 40 return flights on Tuesday mainly
to and from European destinations, though services to New York
and Nairobi were also affected.
On Monday, 49 return flights were cancelled.
"There is an initial agreement," an airline spokesman said.
"It will take some hours to get back to normal. We expect some
consequences until tomorrow morning."
Talks lasting into the early hours of Tuesday failed to
break the deadlock but management decided later to waive the
requirement to retire at 58.
Unions have suspended their action until the end of next
week, pending a deal.
More than 6,000 passengers of the Brussels Airport-based
carrier were affected on Monday. Most were found seats with
other airlines, but several hundred had to be put up in hotels
overnight, some as far away as Antwerp because there were not
enough hotel rooms in Brussels.
It was the first strike at the airline, initially called SN
Brussels Airlines, which was founded in 2002 after the collapse
of Belgian carrier Sabena.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek
and Tom Pfeiffer)