BRUSSELS Dec 27 Police evacuated the main train station in Belgium's port city of Antwerp on Friday and cleared surrounding streets after a bomb threat, the force said.

An anonymous caller phoned police in the neighbouring Netherlands to say a bomb would go off in Antwerp Central Station, then hung up, a spokeswoman for the city's police force told Reuters.

The shut-down was causing severe delays on the high-speed rail link between Paris and Amsterdam, operator Thalys said on its website. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)