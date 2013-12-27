(Updates with end to evacuation)

BRUSSELS Dec 27 Police reopened the main railway station in Belgium's port city of Antwerp on Friday after the building and surrounding streets were cleared due to a bomb threat, the force said.

The shutdown caused severe delays on the high-speed rail link between Paris and Amsterdam, operator Thalys said on its website. It also affected local train services.

An anonymous caller phoned police in the neighbouring Netherlands to say a bomb would go off in Antwerp Central Station, then hung up, a spokeswoman for the city's police force told Reuters.

A sweep of the premises with sniffer dogs revealed no suspicious packages or people. Police were investigating who made the phone call. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)